(Red Oak) -- It's the end of an era for city government in Red Oak as City Administrator Brad Wright and City Clerk Mary Bolton attended one of their final council meetings.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council took time near the end of the meeting to recognize Wright and Bolton for their community service. Wright has worked with the city for nearly 21 years, while Bolton has been an employee for almost 39 years. The two individuals submitted their letters of retirement and resignation earlier this month, effective at the end of this year. Councilwoman Jeanice Lester presented both long-time employees with appreciation awards and thanked them for their combined nearly six decades of service to the community.
"As people have said you've seen so, so many changes and we all have in this world, but it's been my pleasure to work with you guys, even though we didn't always agree, it was my pleasure," said Lester. "Like someone else said, I felt like I always got an honest answer and all the councilmen before me and after -- we just appreciate everything that you guys have done. I hope that you guys enjoy retirement."
Additionally, several current and former city staff and council members spoke during the meeting's public comment period showcasing their appreciation for Wright and Bolton over the years. Among them was City Street Superintendent Chris Baird. While applauding their work in the office space and emphasizing the importance of documentation, Baird commended their efforts beyond city hall and typical business hours.
"More than once I witnessed Brad jumping into help with a major water main break or tossing disgusting bags of trash to help clean up nuisance properties -- I doubt there are many administrators willing to help employees with the dirty jobs we sometimes encounter," said Baird. "An example of Mary's work dedication is the time I remember her calling at 9:30 on a Sunday night to report a citizen's phone call for help. She was still at city hall working."
Following their recognition, Wright shared his appreciation for the team that had come to work like a well-oiled machine over the years, mainly due to a strong working relationship with Bolton and what he says has been a top-notch staff.
"(Me and Mary) have always joked that we can annoy each other but the relationship we've had and being able to work together I appreciate and the department heads -- we've got a team that I hope you guys appreciate and I hope this community appreciates," said Wight. "We've got a crew and a team that it doesn't matter what the job is or what the limitations of a resource is, everybody ties in together and gets the job done."
Additionally, having worked with the city since 1984, Bolton reflected on how the times have changed, particularly technology and the number of individuals she has interacted with other the years.
"The first computer took up one whole room and now look at it," said Bolton. "We've been through a lot of mayors, a lot of councils, and a lot of employees."
The council and Mayor Shawnna Silvius wished Wright and Bolton the best in their retirement. While their departures aren't official until the end of the year, with utilizing accumulated vacation time, Wright and Bolton's last days in the office will be December 5th and 2nd, respectively.
In other business, the council...
--Heard a presentation from Al Vacanti on a possible interim agreement for city administrator and clerk services, however tabled any action following guidance from legal counsel.
--Heard a presentation of achievement from Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce recognizing Danielle Treat as a now certified paramedic with the city fire and rescue department.
--Acknowledged the receipt of the City Street Finance Report and approved the annual Urban Renewal Report for Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2022.
--Received a Budget and Insurance Update.
--Approved an amendment to the agreement between the city of Red Oak and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local #238 Police Department allowing for the combination of the community liaison and records positions with the city Police Department.
--Authorized the transfer between funds in different amounts totaling roughly $50,000 from Hotel/Motel accounts to the Fountain Square Park Stage and Bandstand account.
--Approved a resolution amending the city's representatives with the Iowa Assurance Pool to include Christie Vanderholm with Justin Rhamy as the alternate.
--Approved a resolution designating the interim individuals authorized to sign checks and execute contracts and other financial instruments for the city.