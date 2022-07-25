(Council Bluffs) -- One Council Bluffs teen is ready to compete at the Amateur National Motocross Championships next week.
Rylee Wurtz will be traveling to the 41st annual event in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee on August 1 with the hopes of taking the top spot. Wurtz advanced after placing within the final six spots at her regional qualifier. On the KMA "Morning Show," Wurtz says she's looking forward to the big stage after making her way through a tough field.
"The area qualifiers weren't too bad, I passed through it," said Wurtz. "Once I got up to the regional qualifiers, I had to battle with some tough people."
The Thomas Jefferson sophomore first found interest in the sport by watching other family members compete. As she continues her training for the big day, Wurtz says she's working on nailing down every last detail to have a good showing.
"I'm just going to try my hardest and see how far up I can get in the places," said Wurtz. "I don't know much about it, but I know there are different things on the track that I need to work on before we get going but it's coming up soon."
You can hear the full interview with Rylee Wurtz below.