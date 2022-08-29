(Corning/Villisca) -- It's one of the success stories of school sharing in KMAland.
With last week's opening of the 2022-23 school year last week, whole grade sharing between the Southwest Valley schools entered its ninth year. Under the present agreement, middle school students attend classes in Villisca, while high school students are based in Corning. Each district operates its own elementary school, and the athletic teams compete as the Southwest Valley Timberwolves. Chris Fenster is in his fifth year as superintendent of both districts. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Fenster says the districts' students and communities made sharing a successful venture since 2014.
"The communities care about the students," said Fenster, "and the students have blended very well together. You could walk down the hallways and wouldn't know a Corning student from a Villisca student. I think it's about what's best for our kids, and it's been a great working relationship between the two school districts."
Both school boards tabled reorganization discussions back in 2020 largely due to COVID-19. Fenster says any resumption of those talks depend on whether the Iowa Legislature extends operational sharing incentives within the next two sessions. Currently, he says the two districts receive $130,000 in state funding through sharing certain positions.
"We share a superintendent," he said, "we share the transportation director, the maintenance director, a counselor and an I-T director. You share those four or five positions. You get students for each one of those positions. So, it brings in quite a bit of money if that ever goes away, which would be devastating for small, rural school districts. So, I hope that ever goes away."
Fenster adds both districts would continue operating as is if a merger never takes place.
"We operate so smoothly as a school district, anyway," said Fenster. "I doubt a lot of people in our communities probably don't even know that we are not Southwest Valley anyway, because of how the kids operate. We have two elementary schools. They get along all right at the middle school, and get along all right at the high school. It's been such a good transition. I've enjoyed working here for five years, and seeing how well our communities get along, and how well the school districts operate."
Currently, the most pressing issue involves the Corning district's facilities. Corning's School Board recently reviewed the district's five-year facilities plan. Fenster says a bond issue vote on improvements at the elementary school and other projects is possible next spring. You can hear the full interview with Chris Fenster here: