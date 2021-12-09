(Red Oak) -- One KMAland fitness center is helping their community get into the holiday spirit this weekend.
The Montgomery County Family YMCA will be hosting its annual Winter Wonderland event from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. Montgomery County Family YMCA Executive Director John Blomstedt joined the KMA "Morning Show" Thursday morning to discuss the event. After COVID-19 prompted a slimmed-down event last year, Blomstedt says two rides will highlight this year's edition.
"On the event we have Gammell's Holiday Lighted Firetruck, and he'll be doing rides in the timeframe from 1-to-5 p.m.," Blomstedt said. "And then we also have Tony Johnson, one of the local farmers here, is coming in with a hayrack to do hayrack rides as well." (3)
Blomstedt says there are eight half-hour time slots for both rides, with each ride limited to 20 people.
For those wishing to partake in the rides, Blomstedt says a form is required for both safety and organization.
"Registration form lets us get slotted in to times so they can pick a time, like I said yesterday morning when I looked we didn't have anybody signed up for 3:30 p.m. for the firetruck ride, so there was 20 open slots," Blomstedt said. "So that way a family of four or five can all ride the truck together instead of being split apart, and it just helps us plan things better so we know when people are coming in to the activity."
Other activities planned include a visit from Santa Claus and fun activities for people of all ages.
"We'll have cookie decorating available for the kids, and crafts that they can also make, and were also giving away some books to the first 250 children that attend the event," Blomstedt said. "Then we'll also have hot dogs and hot chocolate in cooperation with our local HyVee and Fareway stores for helping us get those things put together, so we could have that treat there for people to have."
Blomstedt says this year's event will also have a magician for the entire four hours of the event.
Blomstedt says the event started some time ago when the previous YMCA director Nick Zimmer got in touch with Dave Gammell about a lighted firetruck ride.
"So we did that for a number of years, and then three years ago, we decided to add some activities along with the lighted firetruck, which went over really well," Blomstedt said. "Last year of course, with COVID, we wound up with what we called 'Santa's Express' and we drove around the community of Red Oak and made seven or eight different stops and distributed gift bags out to kids so they had books and goodies."
For more information on the Winter Wonderland event, call the Montgomery County YMCA at 712-623-2161. To register for the firetruck or hayrides, visit the YMCA's website.