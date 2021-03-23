Page County Sheriff's Office
Photo by Brent Barnett/KMA

(Shenandoah) — A Yorktown woman was cited for allegedly passing a stopped school bus last month in Page County.

Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says his office received a complaint of a violation on February 26th, stating that a vehicle had illegally passed a Shenandoah School bus that was dropping children off at a residence between F & G Avenues on Highway 2. Video from the bus camera was provided by the school district and following an investigation, deputies cited 24-year-old Stanna Wellauer for unlawful passing of a school bus.

Wellauer was cited into court pending a further appearance. Palmer reminds motorists to stop if school bus lights are flashing in either direction.

