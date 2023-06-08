(Marcus-Remsen) -- A KMAland native has received statewide recognition for their work in educational administration.
MMCRU School District PreK-8 Principal Toby Young has been named the School Administrators of Iowa's 2023 Middle-Level Principal of the Year. An Essex native, Young graduated from Essex High School in 1997 and earned his bachelor's degree in physical education from Northwest Missouri State University and a master's in educational administration from the University of Nebraska - Kearney. Young started his teaching career as a K-12 physical education teacher with the Farragut School District and was also a teacher and coach at Fremont-Mills before spending the past 10 years in northwest Iowa at MMCRU in Remsen as a 6-12 grade and PreK-8 principal. Young tells KMA News he was honored to be recognized by his peers across the state.
"I know there are many, many deserving school administrators across the state of Iowa that could have won this award," said Young. "But, I'm very honored and humbled, and I appreciate them for recognizing me for my efforts."
During his time in education and particularly administration, Young says he has learned the importance of incorporating every individual in the building, from teachers and support staff to students and parents, to provide the best education possible.
"Over the course of my time in education, I'm just finishing my 20th year and 10th in administration, I think that I have learned that there are a lot of great individuals and people in your building no matter what their roles are," he said. "As a building administrator you have to embrace that and make them part of your team and put them in positions to lead as well."
He adds that he is always looking to encourage himself, his staff, and his students to lead in any way possible, whether simply continuing to ask questions, volunteering, or job shadowing. Young says he also appreciates all the educators and administrators he works with and those he has met throughout the years.
"Here at MMCRU we've got a great district with great staff and students and it's a pleasure to come to work every day," Young emphasized. "I've had to the opportunity to work with many great teachers and administrators not only within this district but throughout all of the area and southwest Iowa. All of those people showed me what they do and what worked well for them and maybe didn't work well -- that's sort of developed me and my philosophy."
Whether it is a teacher who spends 30-plus years in the profession, or someone hoping to climb into an administrator position, Young encourages everyone to be in a place that challenges them.
"I would encourage anyone wherever they're at in education their jobs professionally, is it challenging you -- are you challenging yourself within that role that you serve," said Young. "If you can say yes to those things, somedays are harder than others as we all know, but I would encourage anyone wherever you're at or whatever you're doing, do your very best."
A committee of Iowa middle-level principals selected Young, and he will be recognized at the association's Annual Conference in August.