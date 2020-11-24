(Clarinda) -- Clarinda Police say a weapon and suspected drug paraphernalia were found in a vehicle outside Clarinda High School late Tuesday morning.
Police Chief Keith Brothers says officers were called to the high school at around 11:30 a.m. to assist school officials with a vehicle search. During the search, a Ruger .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol, a glass pipe believed to be used for the ingestion of controlled substances and tobacco products were located. Brothers says it's believed the items belong to a 16-year-old Clarinda High School student.
The chief says the student has been referred to juvenile court authorities for unlawful possession of a firearm on school property, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of tobacco products. The student was released to a parent's custody pending additional court action.