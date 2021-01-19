(Red Oak) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Red Oak early Tuesday morning.
Red Oak Police say the accident occurred near the intersection of North 4th and East Maple Streets shortly before 7 a.m. Authorities say a 2006 Chevy Malibu driven by 30-year-old Cassandra McVay of Red Oak was eastbound on East Maple when it failed to yield at a yield sign, and to the right of way of a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 20-year-old Michelle Young, also of Red Oak, which was northbound on North 4th. Young's vehicle struck the McVay vehicle in the right rear quarter panel.
A passenger in McVay's vehicle--a 9-year-old female--was taken by Red Oak Rescue to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital with suspected injuries. McVay was cited for failure to yield.