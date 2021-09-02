(Afton) -- An Afton teen was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Union County late Wednesday afternoon.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred near the intersection of the Creamery Road and 165th Street at around 4:45 p.m. Authorities say a 2011 Kia Soul driven by a 16-year-old male juvenile was northbound on the Creamery Road when it lost control and struck a bridge guard rail. The vehicle then ramped across a small river and struck an embankment, causing it to flip several times. The youth was ejected from the vehicle upon impact with the embankment.
The teen was taken via Lifeflight Helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines with serious injuries. The Union County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.