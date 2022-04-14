(Shenandoah) -- A musical tribute honoring Shenandoah’s famed native sons is coming to town next week.
Tuesday, April 19, the Zmed Brothers will be hosting a special concert as they travel through Shenandoah. The concert will double as a fundraiser in coordination with the Everly Brothers Childhood Home. With the money raised, Everly Brothers Childhood Home plans to create a mural of the Everly Brothers. Joining the Thursday edition of the KMA “Morning Show,” Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association Marketing Director Shelly Warner says the idea for the mural arose from a similar one near Clarinda.
“If you haven’t seen the mural of Glenn Miller on Highway 71 just south of Clarinda, that’s an example of the artist’s work that we’re going to use,” said Warner. “We were so impressed with it, and actually he came to us and offered to do one for the Everly Brothers.”
Artist John Cerney has been chosen to design the Everly Brothers mural. Cerney has created over 300 cut-out murals he calls “giant highway art” across 23 states, including 10 combined pieces in Iowa and Nebraska. Warner says the artworks done by Cerney are definitely unique.
“These are giant highway signs and they’re very colorful and they’re very impressive and artistic,” said Warner.
Designs for the Everly Brothers mural are still in the early stages, but will include images of Don and Phil along with the Childhood Home. The mural is set to be placed at an undetermined location along Highway 2 east of Shenandoah, with the goal of attracting visitors to stop by and tour the Childhood Home.
While fundraising for the mural has been an on-going process, Warner says the concert will help push them over the finish line.
“We’ve been quoted a couple of things, 8-10,000,” said Warner. “It will depend on the design of course. We’re about halfway there so far, and that’s just been by word of mouth. We’re confident that we can get to that place.”
The Zmed Brothers concert on April 19 will start at 6 PM and be held at the Depot Restaurant tent party. Donations can be made out to the Greater Shenandoah Foundation Everly Events fund, SCIA Everly Events fund. More information about the concert can be found online at sciaiowa.com. You can hear the full interview with Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association Marketing Director Shelly Warner here: