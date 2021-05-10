(Shenandoah) -- More action connected to a proposed apartment complex tops a long Shenandoah City Council agenda Tuesday night.
Meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, the council holds a public hearing on an amendment to the highway business district provisions in the City Code to include uses allowed in RM--residential district multiple family and RA--residential district apartments. The proposed rezoning follows last week's council approval of a voluntary annexation for property at 1401 West Sheridan Avenue in Fremont County into city limits. Plans call for construction of a 40-unit apartment complex at that location. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the planning and zoning commission recommended the rezoning amendment at a recent meeting.
"To the north, it's a highway business district," said Lyman. "To the south, there's one little parcel of highway business district, and one light industrial. In looking at that, they didn't want to island zone it, with RA--residential apartment, which is what the initial request came in as. Instead, they wanted to go with a highway business district, and then include in highway business district for the allowable uses of RM and RA--similar to our central business district currently allows for RM. So, we're just adopting those two over there."
Developers says rezoning amendment is necessary in order for the company to apply for state funding for the project. Also on the agenda is a resolution allowing the mayor and city clerk to file the necessary documents for the annexation. Another public hearing is scheduled for transferring ownership of the city's golf course from the War Memorial Trust to the city. Also Tuesday night, the council will discuss setting a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the city's peddlers, solicitors and transient merchants ordinance. Lyman tells KMA News the amendment could cover potential vendor fairs in the community.
"We're looking at potentially adding a provision for things like vendor fairs, or something sponsored by an organization in town," he said, "where we wouldn't have those vendors or whatever qualify under the same level of scrutiny, where we check insurance, and do a background check and things like that if it was sponsored by an organization in the community."
Lyman says planning is underway for a possible vendor fair in Priest Park on July 3rd, as well as during Shenfest in September. Other agenda items include the sale of 1307 West Lowell Avenue, the design contract for the proposed wastewater treatment plant improvements, an equipment purchase for city's water department, an appointment to the city's tree board, and proposed city summer hires.