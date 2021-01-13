(Essex) – Technical difficulties forced a one-week postponement of Wednesday night’s Essex City Council meeting.
Like other municipalities, COVID-19 crowd restrictions have forced Essex to conduct council business via ZOOM over the past several months. As the meeting began, city officials learned some members of the public were unable to connect via ZOOM. When quizzed by City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen, Essex City Clerk Mary Ohnmacht said there was a problem with the system, and not with the contact information provided to the public.
“I copy and paste the ZOOM information directly from ZOOM onto the agenda,” said Ohnmacht. “I have 15 participants. I have not done anything with the default. The default is at 125 participants.”
“And, has the system given you any alert?” asked Sorensen.
“There is no alert whatsoever,” Ohnmacht replied. “I know that in the past, we have had almost 25 participants.”
Ohnmacht says several phone numbers were provided for residents to call into ZOOM. Participation was also available through the ZOOM app, and through iPad and laptops. Meeting agendas with ZOOM contact information were posted at Essex City Hall, Essex Lied Public Library and the Essex Post Office. Based on that information, Sorensen says the city made every attempt to provide access via ZOOM. He then gave the city two options:
“One, we could proceed, and take the wrath of somebody complaining,” he said. “I don’t know what else we would do. The second option is to reschedule the meeting.”
By unanimous vote, the council postponed the meeting until next Wednesday. Essex Mayor Marian Durfey apologized to participants who successfully logged on to ZOOM.
“I’m sorry to all the public listening, and that,” said Durfey. “We do appreciate your communication with us. We will try to get it all remedied. As it stands now, our regular council meeting for January will be next Wednesday night at 7 at City Hall via ZOOM.”
Among the agenda items delayed were public hearings on the amended noise control ordinance, and on the proposed annexation of property west of the community.