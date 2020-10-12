(Shenandoah) -- Anyone wishing to attend Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting must do so virtually.
Council members meet via ZOOM at 6 p.m. Video conferencing was used beginning in late March because of COVID-19 restrictions regarding large gatherings. Live council meetings resumed in the City Hall council chambers in June. But, Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News city officials opted to revert to electronic meetings after Page County's recent 14-day positivity rates exceeded 20%.
"We're just kind of looking at the countywide numbers, as far as our 14-day positivity rating," said Lyman. "I think when it jumped up over 20% early last week, I think we kind of said, 'you know, maybe it's a good idea to do our part to help with some additional social distancing here. This meeting agenda didn't have any public hearings, or anything like that, so it was a good candidate for one, as well."
Agenda items include sandblasting and repairing of the east SCU at Shenandoah's water treatment plant, as well as pay requests for the Shenandoah Regional Airport's hangar project. Lyman says property sales are also on the agenda.
"We've got the potential acceptance of bids, and setting of public hearings for the sale of 300 Pine Street and 400 Evergreen," said Lyman. "We've got the library's annual report. We've got a request for a sewer adjustment from Hy-Vee here in town, and a financial institution corporation resolution. With the change in ownership from Century Bank to First National Bank, we just have to do a new form on that."
ZOOM account information is available from the city of Shenandoah's Facebook page.