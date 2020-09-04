(Essex) -- Labor Day weekend will be much quieter in Essex this year.
Organizers of the city's annual Labor Day celebration canceled this year's activities because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic. That included the Essex Labor Day parade. Spectators from all over KMAland and beyond flock to the community each year for the traditional event. Despite the absence of this year's parade, Essex residents still have fond memories of Labor Day parades past. Just for fun, we dipped into the KMA News archives for highlights from past parade coverage. Of course, marching bands from all over the region are a parade staple--most notably the small-but-mighty Essex High School band.
Of course, some people spend their Labor Day poolside rather than parade side. In that same year of 2011, passengers on the A-C Welding float decided to do both. Giving new meaning to the term "parade float", two adults and at least four kids rode in a wagon filled with water.
Floats from various community organizations, churches and businesses are another parade staple. So is the annual appearance of the young ladies crowned Miss Essex and Little Miss Essex. Miss Essex 2014 had a bit of a quandary--having to appear twice in the parade. Then-Essex High School Junior Shea Jensen rode in an convertible at the beginning of the parade as Miss Essex, then on horseback at the end with the Two County Dusters. Accomplishing that feat took some planning.
"We kind of talked about putting my jeans on underneath my dress," said Jensen. "Now my dad is just going to drive up there, then we'll drive back down (to the parade's beginning). I'll just quickly hop on my horse, and hopefully, it will work out."
Some familiar political figures have marched in the parade over the years--especially in election years. In 2007, Arizona Senator John McCain appeared in the parade on his way to win the Republican presidential nomination a year later. In 2014, then-State Senator Joni Ernst was a parade participant before winning a U.S. Senate seat. Ernst had more than one reason for coming to Essex that year--her daughter Libby marched with the Stanton High School band. Still, the future senator enjoyed herself.
"Absolutely," said Ernst. "This is so fun. I've already walked downtown. I've seen a lot of folks I've known over the years. Just coming back to home turf and being with phenomenal people. It's absolutely business with pleasure."
Essex's Labor Day revelry is a homecoming for many former residents. Jean Patterson marched with the Essex Lied Library float in the 2018 parade. The former Jean Davis came from Pasadena, California--another community that knows something about parades. But, for Patterson, participating in her hometown parade was a bed of ROSES.
"It's a lot of fun bumping into some very old friends I haven't seen in 30 years sometimes," said Patterson. "And catching up, and enjoying the weather--we don't get thunderstorms and lightning like this in Pasadena--and breathing the air, and seeing the grass, and all that good stuff."
Numerous Essex residents have been honored as parade grand marshals over the years. Russell Hilker served the community as a school superintendent and mayor. Leave it up to Hilker to sum up the Labor Day celebration's importance to the town in a 2011 interview.
"Our people are proud of their community, and they kind of dress up the community before Labor Day," says Hilker. "We just enjoy having people come to our community and have a good time."
Labor Day Weekend 2020 would have celebrated the community's sesquicentennial. Members of the Essex Community Club vow to have an even bigger celebration marking the city's sesquicentennial plus one in 2021.