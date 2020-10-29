Page County Election Results Test
|President/Vice President
|Votes
|Donald J. Trump/Mike Pence
|Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris
|Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen
|Kanye West/Michelle Tidball
|Ricki Sue King/Dayne R. Chandler
|Brock Pierce/Karla Ballard
|Roque Rocky De La Fuent/Darcy G. Richardson
|Don Blankenship/William Alan Mohr
|Howie Hawkins/Angela Nicole Walker
|United States Senator
|Joni Ernst
|Theresa Greenfield
|Rick Stewart
|Suzanne Herzog
|United States Representative - District 3
|David Young
|Cindy Axne
|Bryan Jack Holder
|State Senator - District 12
|Mark Costello
|Joseph Norris
|State Representative - District 24
|Cecil Dolecheck
|Chris Adock
|Board of Supervisors - District 1
|Jacob Holmes
|Timothy C. Johnson
|Board of Supervisors - District 3
|Chuck Morris
|Write-In
|County Auditor
|Melissa Wellhausen
|County Sheriff
|Lyle Palmer
|Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioner (Elect 3)
|Darwin Hanson
|Curtis Meier
|Alan Nothwehr
|County Agricultural Extension Council (Elect 4)
|Corrinna Bix
|Seth Kirchner
|David Stephens
|Gaylen Swanson
|Nicole L. Williams
|County Agricultural Extension Council for vacancy (Elect 2)
|Daniel Brockman
|Ronald Foster
|Darla McCrary
|Justin Wallick
|Judicial Retention - Susan Kay Christensen
|Yes
|No
|Judicial Retention - Edward Mansfield
|Yes
|No
|Judicial Retention - Christopher McDonald
|Yes
|No
|Judicial Retention - Thomas Waterman
|Yes
|No
|Judicial Retention - Thomas N. Bower
|Yes
|No
|Judicial Retention - David May
|Yes
|No
|Judicial Retention - Julie A. Schumacher
|Yes
|No
|Judicial Retention - Sharon Soorholtz Greer
|Yes
|No
|Judicial Retention - James S. Heckerman
|Yes
|No
|Judicial Retention - Michael Donn Hooper
|Yes
|No
|Judicial Retention - Margaret J. Reyes
|Yes
|No
|Judicial Retention - Amy L. Zacharias
|Yes
|No
|Judicial Retention - Craig Michael Dreismeier
|Yes
|No
|Judicial Retention - Eric John Nelson
|Yes
|No
|Judicial Retention - Scott D. Strait
|Yes
|No
|Judicial Retention - Jennifer A. Benson
|Yes
|No
|Public Measure 1
|Should there be a convention to revise the Constitution, and propose amendment or amendments to same?
|Yes
|No