Page County Election Results

President/Vice President Votes
Donald J. Trump/Mike Pence
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen
Kanye West/Michelle Tidball
Ricki Sue King/Dayne R. Chandler
Brock Pierce/Karla Ballard
Roque Rocky De La Fuent/Darcy G. Richardson
Don Blankenship/William Alan Mohr
Howie Hawkins/Angela Nicole Walker
United States Senator
Joni Ernst
Theresa Greenfield
Rick Stewart
Suzanne Herzog
United States Representative - District 3
David Young
Cindy Axne
Bryan Jack Holder
State Senator - District 12
Mark Costello
Joseph Norris
State Representative - District 24
Cecil Dolecheck
Chris Adock
Board of Supervisors - District 1
Jacob Holmes
Timothy C. Johnson
Board of Supervisors - District 3
Chuck Morris
Write-In
County Auditor
Melissa Wellhausen
County Sheriff
Lyle Palmer
Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioner (Elect 3)
Darwin Hanson
Curtis Meier
Alan Nothwehr
County Agricultural Extension Council (Elect 4)
Corrinna Bix
Seth Kirchner
David Stephens
Gaylen Swanson
Nicole L. Williams
County Agricultural Extension Council for vacancy (Elect 2)
Daniel Brockman
Ronald Foster
Darla McCrary
Justin Wallick
Judicial Retention - Susan Kay Christensen
Yes
No
Judicial Retention - Edward Mansfield
Yes
No
Judicial Retention - Christopher McDonald
Yes
No
Judicial Retention - Thomas Waterman
Yes
No
Judicial Retention - Thomas N. Bower
Yes
No
Judicial Retention - David May
Yes
No
Judicial Retention - Julie A. Schumacher
Yes
No
Judicial Retention - Sharon Soorholtz Greer
Yes
No
Judicial Retention - James S. Heckerman
Yes
No
Judicial Retention - Michael Donn Hooper
Yes
No
Judicial Retention - Margaret J. Reyes
Yes
No
Judicial Retention - Amy L. Zacharias
Yes
No
Judicial Retention - Craig Michael Dreismeier
Yes
No
Judicial Retention - Eric John Nelson
Yes
No
Judicial Retention - Scott D. Strait
Yes
No
Judicial Retention - Jennifer A. Benson
Yes
No
Public Measure 1
Should there be a convention to revise the Constitution, and propose amendment or amendments to same?
Yes
No

