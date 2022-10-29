(KMAand) -- Officials with 8-Player District 10 have released their all-district recognitions.
On offense, Trey Petersen (Exira-EHK), Walker Rife (West Harrison), Lance Clayburg (Coon Rapids-Bayard), Cameron Cline (Woodbine), Derek Kommes (Exira-EHK), Gavyn Jessen (CAM), Corbin Peach (CAM), Tyler Mohr (Coon Rapids-Bayard), Keegan Croghan (CAM) and Drew Volkmann (Boyer Valley) were first team nods.
Petersen earned Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Defensively, Sam Foreman (CAM), Cooper Nielsen (Audubon), Koleson Evans (West Harrison), Sage Evans (West Harrison), Gavin Larsen (Audubon), Jack Follmann (CAM), Austin Williams (CAM) and Mason King (West Harrison) were first-team choices.
Nolan Birdsall (West Harrison) was the first-team utility choice while Omarion Floyd (Coon Rapids-Bayard) was tabbed as a returner.
Foreman was the Defensive Player of the Year, Jessen was named Lineman of the Year and Sage Evans garnered District MVP accolades.
Brodyn Pryor (Woodbine), Aaron Olsen (Audubon), Bernie Nelson (Woodbine), Cash Emgarten (Exira-EHK), Colton Walsh (Woodbine), Ty Eblen (CAM), Easton Nelson (Exira-EHK), and Gavin Kelly (West Harrison) were second-team offensive nods while Rasmus Borup (West Harrison) and Chase Spieker (CAM) were named second-team kicker and utility player, respectively.
Second team defensive choices were Kaden Hensley (CAM), Braxton Marxen (Exira-EHK), Jax Pryor (Woodbine), Bobby Gross (Boyer Valley), Gabe Rouse (CAM), Alex Hansen (Exira-EHK), Brady Melby (West Harrison) and Cal Heydon (Coon Rapids-Bayard). Gavin Larsen (Audubon) was the second-team punter, Wyatt Oswald (Coon Rapids-Bayard) was the second-team utility player and Manny Beisswenger (Audubon) was the second-team returner.
Honorable mention choices were Grant Gleason (Audubon), Lane Barber (Audubon), Charlie Brasel (Boyer Valley), Luke Cripps (Boyer Valley), Kegan Croghan (CAM), Collin Bower (CAM), Kolby Culbertson (Coon Rapids-Bayard), Raiden Doty (Coon Rapids-Bayard), Jackson Radcliff (Exira-EHK), Jameson Kilworth (Exira-EHK), Mason McIntosh (West Harrison), Ave Pavlik (West Harrison), Landon Fitchhorn (Woodbine) and Brenner Sullivan (Woodbine).
