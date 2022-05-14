Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.