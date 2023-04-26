(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah junior Andrew Lawrence feels he's carried a more aggressive approach into this tennis season.
It has worked. Lawrence is 6-2 on the year at No. 1 singles and was recently named the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week.
"I'm feeling pretty great," Lawrence said. "I think I've done good."
Lawrence feels his two losses -- to Abraham Lincoln's Chris Wailes and Glenwood's Tyler Harger -- were great learning opportunities.
"(Against Wailes), I was very nervous," he said. "I've learned I have to be confident and not worried."
Lawrence earned the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate Athlete of the Week designation for his stellar week last week, where he went 2-0 against Red Oak's Max DeVries and Harlan's Andrew Andersen.
"I wasn't letting my opponents know what I was going to do," Lawrence said. "I took the shots I wanted."
The shots Lawrence wants have grown over the years. It's something he's emphasized.
"I try to go for winners," he said. "I like to go cross-court on people. In the beginning, all I did was slicers and return the ball. I've worked my way up with topspin. That has helped me. I can hit pretty hard and control it pretty well. I practiced every day in the summer. That was my primary goal."
Lawrence has partnered with Dylan Gray at the No. 1 doubles spot. The pair are an unlikely but successful combo.
"We're complete opposites," Lawrence said. "I think that helps our game. I set him up, and he sets me up. We work well together."
Lawrence -- a two-time state qualifier -- hopes for another trip to state this year.
"I'm going to work on everything to become better," he said. "I have to keep practicing."
Click below to hear the full interview.