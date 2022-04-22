SkywatcherLocationAmountTypeNotes
KMA Shenandoah .01 rain .96/month 
Pam Christensen SE of Bridgewater .30 rain  
Terry Beatty Parnell .20 rain  
Peggy Manhart N of Neola .30 rain  
Tom Pattee NW of Avoca .35 rain  
Mike Fara Irwin 2.30 rain  
Kim Peters Adair 1.10 rain  
Betty Lee W of Bedford .16 rain  
Richard Boettner N of Rock Port .10 rain  
     

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.