|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|.01
|rain
|.96/month
|Pam Christensen
|SE of Bridgewater
|.30
|rain
|Terry Beatty
|Parnell
|.20
|rain
|Peggy Manhart
|N of Neola
|.30
|rain
|Tom Pattee
|NW of Avoca
|.35
|rain
|Mike Fara
|Irwin
|2.30
|rain
|Kim Peters
|Adair
|1.10
|rain
|Betty Lee
|W of Bedford
|.16
|rain
|Richard Boettner
|N of Rock Port
|.10
|rain
