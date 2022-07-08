|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|1.12
|rain
|2.39/month
|Pam Christensen
|SE of Bridgewater
|1.00
|rain
|Roger Haines
|Oakland
|.20
|rain
|Mike Fara
|Irwin
|2.45
|rain
|Gary Greeley
|Maryville
|.80
|rain
|Rick Nelson
|Lenox
|.65
|rain
|Tom Pattee
|NW of Avoca
|.30
|rain
