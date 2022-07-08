SkywatcherLocationAmountTypeNotes
KMA Shenandoah 1.12 rain 2.39/month 
Pam Christensen SE of Bridgewater 1.00 rain  
Roger Haines Oakland .20 rain  
Mike Fara Irwin 2.45 rain  
Gary Greeley Maryville .80 rain  
Rick Nelson Lenox .65 rain  
Tom Pattee NW of Avoca .30 rain  
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

