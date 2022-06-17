SkywatcherLocationAmountTypeNotes
KMA Shenandoah .03 rain 1.86/month 
Harry Ridnour Clarinda .05 rain  
Richard Boettner Rock Port 2.10 rain 7.70/month 
Gary Greeley Maryville 1.00 rain  
Terry Beatty Parnell .15 rain  
Betty Lee W of Bedford .17 rain  
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

