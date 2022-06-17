|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|.03
|rain
|1.86/month
|Harry Ridnour
|Clarinda
|.05
|rain
|Richard Boettner
|Rock Port
|2.10
|rain
|7.70/month
|Gary Greeley
|Maryville
|1.00
|rain
|Terry Beatty
|Parnell
|.15
|rain
|Betty Lee
|W of Bedford
|.17
|rain
