SkywatcherLocationAmountTypeNotes
KMA Shenandoah .38 rain 3.07/month 
Harry Ridnour Clarinda 1.13 rain 4.56/month 
Gary Greeley Maryville 1.40 rain 3.85/month 
Randy McCollum Quitman 2.25 rain  
Pam Christensen SE of Bridgewater 1.50 rain 5.60/month 
Richard Boettner N of Rock Port .20 rain 3.65/month 
Henry Kasha  Villisca  1.45 rain over an inch in 6 p.m. hour
 Tom Pattee  Avoca  0.30 rain overnight
 Mike Fara  Irwin  0.08rain  
 Rick Nelson Lenox 0.50rain 
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

