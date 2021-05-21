|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|.38
|rain
|3.07/month
|Harry Ridnour
|Clarinda
|1.13
|rain
|4.56/month
|Gary Greeley
|Maryville
|1.40
|rain
|3.85/month
|Randy McCollum
|Quitman
|2.25
|rain
|Pam Christensen
|SE of Bridgewater
|1.50
|rain
|5.60/month
|Richard Boettner
|N of Rock Port
|.20
|rain
|3.65/month
|Henry Kasha
|Villisca
|1.45
|rain
|over an inch in 6 p.m. hour
|Tom Pattee
|Avoca
|0.30
|rain
|overnight
|Mike Fara
|Irwin
|0.08
|rain
|Rick Nelson
|Lenox
|0.50
|rain
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.