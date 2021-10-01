SkywatcherLocationAmountTypeNotes
KMA Shenandoah 1.12 rain  
Pam Christensen SE of Bridgewater .40 rain  
Rick Nelson Lenox .40 rain  
Peggy Manhart N of Neola .60 rain  
Henry Kasha Villisca .10 rain  
Mike Fara Irwin .24 rain  
Gary Greeley Maryville 1.15 rain  
Richard Boettner N of Rock Port .80 rain 3-day total 
     
     

