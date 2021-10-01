|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|1.12
|rain
|Pam Christensen
|SE of Bridgewater
|.40
|rain
|Rick Nelson
|Lenox
|.40
|rain
|Peggy Manhart
|N of Neola
|.60
|rain
|Henry Kasha
|Villisca
|.10
|rain
|Mike Fara
|Irwin
|.24
|rain
|Gary Greeley
|Maryville
|1.15
|rain
|Richard Boettner
|N of Rock Port
|.80
|rain
|3-day total
