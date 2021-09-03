|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|.47
|rain
|Harry Ridnour
|Clarinda
|.28
|rain
|Randy McCollum
|Quitman
|.77
|rain
|Pam Christensen
|SE of Bridgewater
|.70
|rain
|Richard Boettner
|N of Rock Port
|.65
|rain
|Mike Fara
|Irwin
|.27
|rain
|Henry Kasha
|Villisca
|.51
|rain
|Terry Beatty
|Parnell
|.30
|rain
|Gary Greeley
|Maryville
|.50
|rain
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 5
Anniversaries
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5