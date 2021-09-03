SkywatcherLocationAmountTypeNotes
KMA Shenandoah .47 rain  
Harry Ridnour Clarinda .28 rain  
Randy McCollum Quitman .77 rain  
Pam Christensen SE of Bridgewater .70 rain  
Richard Boettner N of Rock Port .65 rain  
Mike Fara Irwin .27 rain  
Henry Kasha Villisca.51 rain  
Terry Beatty Parnell .30 rain  
Gary Greeley Maryville .50 rain  
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

