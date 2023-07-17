|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|.21
|rain
|4.49/month
|Ron Robinson
|Hamburg
|.20
|rain
|Harry Ridnour
|Clarinda
|.11
|rain
|Peggy Manhart
|N of Neola
|.45
|rain
|Tom Pattee
|NW of Avoca
|.55
|rain
|Gary Greeley
|Maryville
|.12
|rain
|weekend total
|Wess Hunt
|Glenwood
|trace
|rain
|Betty Lee
|W of Bedford
|.30
|rain
