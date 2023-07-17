SkywatcherLocationAmountTypeNotes
KMA Shenandoah .21 rain 4.49/month 
Ron Robinson Hamburg .20 rain  
Harry Ridnour Clarinda .11 rain  
Peggy Manhart N of Neola .45 rain  
Tom Pattee NW of Avoca .55 rain  
Gary Greeley Maryville .12 rain weekend total 
Wess Hunt Glenwood trace rain  
Betty Lee W of Bedford .30 rain  
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

