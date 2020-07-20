|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|.13
|rain
|Randy McCollum
|Quitman
|.17
|rain
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 77F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: July 20, 2020 @ 6:15 am
