|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|.16
|rain
|4.79/month
|Peggy Manhart
|N of Neola
|.20
|rain
|Richard Boettner
|Rock Port
|1.00
|rain
|6.10/month
|Ron Robinson
|Hamburg
|.75
|rain
|Betty Lee
|Bedford
|.72
|rain
|Henry Kasha
|Villisca
|.50
|rain
|Steven Middaugh
|NE of Hamburg
|.50
|rain
|Wess Hunt
|Glenwood
|.50
|rain
|Jeanne Janson
|Gravity
|.80
|rain
