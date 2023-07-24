SkywatcherLocationAmountTypeNotes
KMA Shenandoah .16rain 4.79/month
Peggy Manhart N of Neola .20 rain  
Richard Boettner Rock Port 1.00 rain 6.10/month 
Ron RobinsonHamburg .75rain  
Betty Lee Bedford  .72 rain 
Henry KashaVillisca .50 rain 
Steven MiddaughNE of Hamburg .50 rain 
Wess Hunt Glenwood .50 rain  
Jeanne Janson Gravity .80rain 
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

