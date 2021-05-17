SkywatcherLocationAmountTypeNotes
KMA Shenandoah .35rain 2.65/month 
Pam Christensen SE of Bridgewater 1.10rain weekend total 
Harry Ridnour Clarinda 1.28 rain weekend total 
Randy McCollum Quitman 1.61 rain weekend total 
Rick Nelson Lenox .90 rain weekend total 
Tom Pattee NW of Avoca .40 rain 
Roger HainesOakland.22rain 
Betty Lee W of Bedford .75 rain  
Richard Boettner N of Rock Port 1.70 rain weekend total 
Peggy Manhart N of Neola .20 rain  
Henry Kasha Villisca .72 rain  
Gary Greeley Maryville 1.40 rain  
Ron Robinson Hamburg .90 rain weekend total 

Steven Middaugh

1 mile NE of Hamburg

.80 rain  
     
     
     
     
     
     

