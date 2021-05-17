|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|.35
|rain
|2.65/month
|Pam Christensen
|SE of Bridgewater
|1.10
|rain
|weekend total
|Harry Ridnour
|Clarinda
|1.28
|rain
|weekend total
|Randy McCollum
|Quitman
|1.61
|rain
|weekend total
|Rick Nelson
|Lenox
|.90
|rain
|weekend total
|Tom Pattee
|NW of Avoca
|.40
|rain
|Roger Haines
|Oakland
|.22
|rain
|Betty Lee
|W of Bedford
|.75
|rain
|Richard Boettner
|N of Rock Port
|1.70
|rain
|weekend total
|Peggy Manhart
|N of Neola
|.20
|rain
|Henry Kasha
|Villisca
|.72
|rain
|Gary Greeley
|Maryville
|1.40
|rain
|Ron Robinson
|Hamburg
|.90
|rain
|weekend total
Steven Middaugh
1 mile NE of Hamburg
|.80
|rain
