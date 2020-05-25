SkywatcherLocationAmountTypeNotes
Galen Hunt Malvern 1.74 Rain  
Gary Davison Tarkio 1.39 Rain 2.17 weekend/3.44 month 
KMA Shenandoah 1.81Rain 1.67 Sunday, 0.14 since midnight 
Roger Harrison 5 mi E of Siam 0.95 Rain  
Richard Boettner N of Rock Port 1.30Rain 4.30 month 
Randy McCollum Quitman, MO 0.99 Rain  
Betty Lee Bedford 0.80 Rain  
Gary GreeleyMaryville 0.80 Rain 1.50 weekend, 5.32 month
Rick Nelson Lenox 0.55 Rain  
Tom Pattee Avoca 0.50 Rain  
Roger Haines Oakland 1.10 Rain  
Wendell Volkens Council Bluffs 2.15 Rain  
Gene Alt Audubon 0.67 Rain  
Ron Robinson Hamburg 2.30 Rain  
Pam Christensen SE of Bridgewater 2.30 Rain 3-day total 
     
     
     
     
     