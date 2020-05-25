|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|Galen Hunt
|Malvern
|1.74
|Rain
|Gary Davison
|Tarkio
|1.39
|Rain
|2.17 weekend/3.44 month
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|1.81
|Rain
|1.67 Sunday, 0.14 since midnight
|Roger Harrison
|5 mi E of Siam
|0.95
|Rain
|Richard Boettner
|N of Rock Port
|1.30
|Rain
|4.30 month
|Randy McCollum
|Quitman, MO
|0.99
|Rain
|Betty Lee
|Bedford
|0.80
|Rain
|Gary Greeley
|Maryville
|0.80
|Rain
|1.50 weekend, 5.32 month
|Rick Nelson
|Lenox
|0.55
|Rain
|Tom Pattee
|Avoca
|0.50
|Rain
|Roger Haines
|Oakland
|1.10
|Rain
|Wendell Volkens
|Council Bluffs
|2.15
|Rain
|Gene Alt
|Audubon
|0.67
|Rain
|Ron Robinson
|Hamburg
|2.30
|Rain
|Pam Christensen
|SE of Bridgewater
|2.30
|Rain
|3-day total
