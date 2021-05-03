|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|.24
|rain
|Harry Ridnour
|Clarinda
|.14
|rain
|Randy McCollum
|Quitman
|.20
|rain
|Peggy Manhart
|N of Neola
|1.20
|rain
|Tom Pattee
|NW of Avoca
|.65
|rain
|Roger Haines
|Oakland
|.25
|rain
|Richard Boettner
|N of Rock Port
|.15
|rain
|Mike Fara
|Irwin
|.29
|rain
|Gary Greeley
|Maryville
|.10
|rain
|Betty Lee
|W of Bedford
|.34
|rain
|Wendell Volkens
|Council Bluffs
|1.65
|rain
|Ron Robinson
|Hamburg
|.20
|rain
|Gene Alt
|Audubon
|.33
|rain
