SkywatcherLocationAmountTypeNotes
KMA Shenandoah .24rain  
Harry Ridnour Clarinda .14 rain  
Randy McCollum Quitman .20 rain  
Peggy Manhart N of Neola 1.20 rain  
Tom Pattee NW of Avoca .65 rain  
Roger Haines Oakland .25 rain  
Richard Boettner N of Rock Port .15rain  
Mike FaraIrwin .29 rain  
Gary Greeley Maryville .10 rain  
Betty Lee W of Bedford .34 rain  
Wendell VolkensCouncil Bluffs1.65rain 
Ron Robinson Hamburg .20 rain  
Gene AltAudubon .33 rain  
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

