SkywatcherLocationAmountTypeNotes
KMA Shenandoah .54 rain .63 for month 
Harry Ridnour Clarinda .62 rain  
Henry Kasha Villisca .79 rain  
Richard Boettner Rock Port .50 rain  
Gary Greeley Maryville .25 rain  
Tom Pattee NW of Avoca .70 rain  
Rick Nelson Lenox.90 rain  
Terry Beatty Parnell 1.00 rain  
Betty Lee W of Bedford 1.55 rain  
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

