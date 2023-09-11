|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|.54
|rain
|.63 for month
|Harry Ridnour
|Clarinda
|.62
|rain
|Henry Kasha
|Villisca
|.79
|rain
|Richard Boettner
|Rock Port
|.50
|rain
|Gary Greeley
|Maryville
|.25
|rain
|Tom Pattee
|NW of Avoca
|.70
|rain
|Rick Nelson
|Lenox
|.90
|rain
|Terry Beatty
|Parnell
|1.00
|rain
|Betty Lee
|W of Bedford
|1.55
|rain
