SkywatcherLocationAmountTypeNotes
KMA Shenandoah .71 rain weekend total 
Richard Boettner Rock Port .90 rain weekend total 
Pam Christensen SE of Bridgewater 1.20 rain weekend total  
Betty Lee Bedford .69 rain weekend total
Henry Kasha Clarinda .62 rain weekend total 
Ron Robinson Hamburg .70 rain weekend total 
Gary Greely Maryville 1.00 rain weekend total 
Roger Haines Oakland .60 rain weekend total 
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

