|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|.71
|rain
|weekend total
|Richard Boettner
|Rock Port
|.90
|rain
|weekend total
|Pam Christensen
|SE of Bridgewater
|1.20
|rain
|weekend total
|Betty Lee
|Bedford
|.69
|rain
|weekend total
|Henry Kasha
|Clarinda
|.62
|rain
|weekend total
|Ron Robinson
|Hamburg
|.70
|rain
|weekend total
|Gary Greely
|Maryville
|1.00
|rain
|weekend total
|Roger Haines
|Oakland
|.60
|rain
|weekend total
