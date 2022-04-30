SkywatcherLocationAmountTypeNotes
KMA Shenandoah 2.13rain 3.19/month 
Henry Kasha Villisca 1.01rain 1.97 2-day total 
Richard Boettner Rock Port 1.60rain   3.35 2-day total
Gary Greeley Maryville 1rain  
Tom Pattee NW of Avoca .90 rain  
Betty Lee W of Bedford 0.52rain  4.44 month total
Roger Haines Oakland 0.60 rain  
Rick Nelson  Lenox 0.65rain  
Ron Robinson Hamburg1.50 rain  
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

