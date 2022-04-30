|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|2.13
|rain
|3.19/month
|Henry Kasha
|Villisca
|1.01
|rain
|1.97 2-day total
|Richard Boettner
|Rock Port
|1.60
|rain
|3.35 2-day total
|Gary Greeley
|Maryville
|1
|rain
|Tom Pattee
|NW of Avoca
|.90
|rain
|Betty Lee
|W of Bedford
|0.52
|rain
|4.44 month total
|Roger Haines
|Oakland
|0.60
|rain
|Rick Nelson
|Lenox
|0.65
|rain
|Ron Robinson
|Hamburg
|1.50
|rain
