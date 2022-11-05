SkywatcherLocationAmountTypeNotes
KMA Shenandoah .26 rain1.14/24-hr total 
Richard Sloan Burlington Junction 2.75 rain  
Roger Haines W of Oakland .70 rain  
Gary Greeley Maryville 3.90 rain  
Henry Kasha Villisca 1.26rain  
Betty Lee W of Bedford 3.15 rain  
     
     
     
     

