|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|.26
|rain
|1.14/24-hr total
|Richard Sloan
|Burlington Junction
|2.75
|rain
|Roger Haines
|W of Oakland
|.70
|rain
|Gary Greeley
|Maryville
|3.90
|rain
|Henry Kasha
|Villisca
|1.26
|rain
|Betty Lee
|W of Bedford
|3.15
|rain
