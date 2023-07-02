|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|1.71
|Rain
|Richard Boettner
|Rock Port
|0.80
|Rain
|4-day total of 4.45
|Betty Lee
|Bedford
|1.38
|Rain
|Peggy Manhart
|Neola
|1.80
|Rain
|Henry Kasha
|Villisca
|0.20
|Rain
|3.50 total
