|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|.55
|rain
|1.23/month
|Henry Kasha
|Villisca
|.90
|rain
|Betty Lee
|W of Bedford
|.38
|rain
|Tom Pattee
|NW of Avoca
|1.00
|rain
|Peggy Manhart
|N of Neola
|.50
|rain
|Wendell Volkens
|Council Bluffs
|.41
|rain
|Roger Haines
|Oakland
|.70
|rain
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Anniversaries
-
Jun 20
-
Jun 23
-
Jun 23
-
Jun 26
-
Jun 27