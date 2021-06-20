SkywatcherLocationAmountTypeNotes
KMA Shenandoah .55 rain 1.23/month 
Henry Kasha Villisca .90 rain  
Betty Lee W of Bedford .38 rain  
Tom Pattee NW of Avoca 1.00 rain  
Peggy Manhart N of Neola .50 rain  
Wendell Volkens Council Bluffs .41 rain  
Roger Haines Oakland .70 rain  
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

