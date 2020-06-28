|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|.24
|rain
|Gaylen Hunt
|Malvern
|.33
|rain
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: June 28, 2020 @ 7:34 am
