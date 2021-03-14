|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|Henry Kasha
|Villisca
|1.10 inches
|Rain
Windy with rain likely. High 48F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Windy with a steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 38F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Updated: March 14, 2021 @ 10:06 am
