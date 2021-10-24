SkywatcherLocationAmountTypeNotes
KMA Shenandoah 3.18 rain 3.67/month 
Henry KashaVillisca 3.65rain 2-day total 
Tom Pattee NW of Avoca .45 rain  
Peggy Manhart N of Neola .35 rain  
Betty LeeW of Bedford 2.55 rain  
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.