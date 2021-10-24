|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|3.18
|rain
|3.67/month
|Henry Kasha
|Villisca
|3.65
|rain
|2-day total
|Tom Pattee
|NW of Avoca
|.45
|rain
|Peggy Manhart
|N of Neola
|.35
|rain
|Betty Lee
|W of Bedford
|2.55
|rain
