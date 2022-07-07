SkywatcherLocationAmountTypeNotes
KMA Shenandoah .53 rain 1.10/month 
Terry BeattyParnell 1.75 rain  
Henry Kasha Villisca .18 rain  
Roger Haines Oakland 1.70 rain  
Gary Greeley Maryville 2.00 rain  
Richard Boettner Rock Port 1.50 rain 1.70/month 
Betty Lee W of Bedford 1.10 rain  
Rick Nelson Lenox .75 rain  
Ron Robinson Hamburg .40 rain  
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

