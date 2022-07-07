Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. High 84F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.