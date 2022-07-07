|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|.53
|rain
|1.10/month
|Terry Beatty
|Parnell
|1.75
|rain
|Henry Kasha
|Villisca
|.18
|rain
|Roger Haines
|Oakland
|1.70
|rain
|Gary Greeley
|Maryville
|2.00
|rain
|Richard Boettner
|Rock Port
|1.50
|rain
|1.70/month
|Betty Lee
|W of Bedford
|1.10
|rain
|Rick Nelson
|Lenox
|.75
|rain
|Ron Robinson
|Hamburg
|.40
|rain
