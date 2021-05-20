|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|.25
|rain
|Harry Ridnour
|Clarinda
|.83
|rain
|Randy McCollum
|Quitman
|.45
|rain
|Pam Christensen
|SE of Bridgewater
|.50
|rain
|Tom Pattee
|NW of Avoca
|.70
|rain
|Mike Fara
|Irwin
|.15
|rain
|Rick Nelson
|Lenox
|.80
|rain
|Betty Lee
|W of Bedford
|.57
|rain
|Gary Greeley
|Maryville
|.60
|rain
|Richard Boettner
|N of Rock Port
|.25
|rain
|Ron Robinson
|Hamburg
|.20
|Rain
