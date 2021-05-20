SkywatcherLocationAmountTypeNotes
KMA Shenandoah .25rain  
Harry Ridnour Clarinda .83 rain  
Randy McCollum Quitman .45 rain  
Pam Christensen SE of Bridgewater .50 rain  
Tom Pattee NW of Avoca .70 rain  
Mike FaraIrwin.15rain 
Rick NelsonLenox .80rain 
Betty Lee W of Bedford .57 rain  
Gary Greeley Maryville .60 rain  
Richard Boettner N of Rock Port .25 rain  
Ron Robinson Hamburg .20 Rain  
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

