Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers early with isolated thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.