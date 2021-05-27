|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|.79
|rain
|3.93/month
|Harry Ridnour
|Clarinda
|.24
|rain
|4.94/month
|Kim Peters
|Adair
|.80
|rain
|Tom Pattee
|NW of Avoca
|.75
|rain
|Peggy Manhart
|N of Neola
|.80
|rain
|Roger Haines
|Oakland
|1.00
|rain
|Mike Fara
|Irwin
|.45
|rain
|Betty Lee
|W of Bedford
|.28
|rain
|Wendell Volkens
|Council Bluffs
|1.10
|rain
|Gary Greeley
|Maryville
|.40
|rain
|Rick Nelson
|Lenox
|.30
|rain
|Pam Christensen
|SE of Bridgewater
|.50
|rain
|6.30/month
|Ron Robinson
|Hamburg
|.65
|rain
