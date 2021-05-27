SkywatcherLocationAmountTypeNotes
KMA Shenandoah .79 rain 3.93/month 
Harry Ridnour Clarinda .24 rain 4.94/month 
Kim Peters Adair .80 rain  
Tom Pattee NW of Avoca .75 rain  
Peggy Manhart N of Neola .80 rain  
Roger Haines Oakland 1.00 rain  
Mike Fara Irwin .45 rain  
Betty Lee W of Bedford .28 rain  
Wendell VolkensCouncil Bluffs1.10 rain  
Gary Greeley Maryville .40 rain  
Rick Nelson Lenox .30 rain  
Pam Christensen SE of Bridgewater .50 rain 6.30/month 
Ron Robinson Hamburg .65 rain  
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

