|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|.21
|rain
|Harry Ridnour
|Clarinda
|.28
|rain
|3.25 for July
|Pam Christensen
|SE of Bridgewater
|1.10
|rain
|Gary Greeley
|Maryville
|1.12
|rain
|Wess Hunt
|Glenwood
|.21
|rain
