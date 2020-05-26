|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|.21
|rain
|Sunday/Monday total 1.97
|Pamela Christensen
|SE of Bridgewater
|2.30
|rain
|3-day total
|Randy McCollum
|Quitman
|.88
|rain
|Harry Ridnour
|Clarinda
|1.95/weekend
|rain
|4.20/month
|Roger Harrison
|5 m E of Siam
|1.60
|rain
|Galen Hunt
|Malvern
|.12
|rain
|Betty Lee
|W of Bedford
|1.23
|rain
|5.88/month
|Rick Nelson
|Lenox
|2.20
|rain
|Gary Greeley
|Maryville
|.80
|rain
|6.12/month
|Gary Davison
|Tarkio
|1.23
|rain
|4.67/month
|Henry Kasha
|Villisca
|.90
|rain
|Terry Beatty
|Parnell
|2.40
|rain
|weekend total
|Ron Robinson
|Hamburg
|.90
|rain
|Gene Alt
|Audubon
|.02
|rain
