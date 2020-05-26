SkywatcherLocationAmountTypeNotes
KMA Shenandoah.21 rainSunday/Monday total 1.97 
Pamela Christensen SE of Bridgewater  2.30 rain 3-day total 
Randy McCollum Quitman .88rain  
Harry Ridnour Clarinda 1.95/weekend rain 4.20/month 
Roger Harrison5 m E of Siam 1.60 rain  
Galen Hunt Malvern .12 rain  
Betty Lee W of Bedford 1.23 rain 5.88/month 
Rick Nelson Lenox 2.20 rain  
Gary Greeley Maryville .80 rain 6.12/month 
Gary Davison Tarkio 1.23 rain 4.67/month 
Henry Kasha Villisca .90 rain  
Terry Beatty Parnell 2.40 rain weekend total 
Ron RobinsonHamburg .90rain 
Gene AltAudubon  .02rain 
     
     
     
     
     
     