SkywatcherLocationAmountTypeNotes
KMA Shenandoah .75 rain 24-hr total 
Harry Ridnour Clarinda .26 rain  
Galen Hunt Malvern 1.00 rain  
Gary Davison Tarkio .82 rain  
Tom Pattee NW of Avoca 1.50 rain  
Gary Greeley Maryville .60 rain  
Mike Fara Irwin 2.30 rain  
Peggy Manhart N of Neola 1.30 rain  
Randy McCollum Quitman .88 rain  
Roger Haines Oakland 1.00 rain  
Betty Lee W of Bedford .76 rain  
Wendell Volkens Council Bluffs 1.10 rain  
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.