|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|.75
|rain
|24-hr total
|Harry Ridnour
|Clarinda
|.26
|rain
|Galen Hunt
|Malvern
|1.00
|rain
|Gary Davison
|Tarkio
|.82
|rain
|Tom Pattee
|NW of Avoca
|1.50
|rain
|Gary Greeley
|Maryville
|.60
|rain
|Mike Fara
|Irwin
|2.30
|rain
|Peggy Manhart
|N of Neola
|1.30
|rain
|Randy McCollum
|Quitman
|.88
|rain
|Roger Haines
|Oakland
|1.00
|rain
|Betty Lee
|W of Bedford
|.76
|rain
|Wendell Volkens
|Council Bluffs
|1.10
|rain
