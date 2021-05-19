|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|Gary Greeley
|Maryville
|.50
|Rain
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Some early morning breaks in the overcast, otherwise cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 19, 2021 @ 11:45 am
|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|Gary Greeley
|Maryville
|.50
|Rain
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.