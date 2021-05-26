|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|Tom Pattee
|N of Avoca
|.35
|Rain
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 86F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: May 26, 2021 @ 8:24 am
|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|Tom Pattee
|N of Avoca
|.35
|Rain
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.