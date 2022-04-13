|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|.65
|rain
|Rick Nelson
|Lenox
|.80
|rain
|Pam Christensen
|SE of Bridgewater
|.50
|rain
|Terry Beatty
|Parnell
|1.00
|rain
|Gary Greeley
|Maryville
|1.08
|rain
|Peggy Manhart
|N of Neola
|.35
|rain
|Mike Fara
|Irwin
|.37
|rain
|Wendell Volkens
|Council Bluffs
|.75
|rain
|Tom Pattee
|NW of Avoca
|.45
|rain
|Betty Lee
|W of Bedford
|.47
|rain
