SkywatcherLocationAmountTypeNotes
KMA Shenandoah .65 rain  
Rick Nelson Lenox .80 rain  
Pam Christensen  SE of Bridgewater .50 rain  
Terry Beatty Parnell 1.00 rain  
Gary GreeleyMaryville1.08rain  
Peggy Manhart N of Neola .35 rain  
Mike Fara Irwin .37 rain  
Wendell Volkens Council Bluffs .75 rain  
Tom Pattee NW of Avoca .45 rain  
Betty Lee W of Bedford .47 rain  
     
     
     
     
     
     

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.