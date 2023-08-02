SkywatcherLocationAmountTypeNotes
KMA Shenandoah .40 rain  
Harry Ridnour Clarinda .20 rain  
Pam Christensen SE of Bridgewater 3.60 rain  
Tom Pattee NW of Avoca 2.30 rain  
Peggy ManhartN of Neola 1.60 rain  
Rick Nelson Lenox 1.00 rain  
Henry Kasha Villisca .40 rain  
Betty Lee Bedford .56 rain  
Wess Hunt Glenwood .30 rain  
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

