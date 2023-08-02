|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|.40
|rain
|Harry Ridnour
|Clarinda
|.20
|rain
|Pam Christensen
|SE of Bridgewater
|3.60
|rain
|Tom Pattee
|NW of Avoca
|2.30
|rain
|Peggy Manhart
|N of Neola
|1.60
|rain
|Rick Nelson
|Lenox
|1.00
|rain
|Henry Kasha
|Villisca
|.40
|rain
|Betty Lee
|Bedford
|.56
|rain
|Wess Hunt
|Glenwood
|.30
|rain
