|Skywatcher
|Location
|Amount
|Type
|Notes
|KMA
|Shenandoah
|1.10
|rain
|2.27/month
|Harry Ridnour
|Clarinda
|.88
|rain
|Pam Christensen
|SE of Bridgewater
|.30
|rain
|Henry Kasha
|Villisca
|1.30
|rain
|Rick Nelson
|Lenox
|.90
|rain
|Betty Lee
|W of Bedford
|1.60
|rain
|Terry Beatty
|Parnell
|1.10
|rain
|Richard Boettner
|N of Rock Port
|.45
|rain
|Ron Robinson
|Hamburg
|.30
|rain
|Randy McCollum
|Quitman
|.36
|rain
