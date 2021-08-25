SkywatcherLocationAmountTypeNotes
KMA Shenandoah 1.10 rain 2.27/month 
Harry RidnourClarinda .88 rain  
Pam Christensen SE of Bridgewater .30 rain  
Henry Kasha Villisca 1.30 rain  
Rick Nelson Lenox .90 rain  
Betty Lee W of Bedford 1.60 rain  
Terry Beatty Parnell 1.10 rain  
Richard Boettner N of Rock Port .45 rain  
Ron Robinson Hamburg .30 rain  
Randy McCollum Quitman .36 rain  
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

